Chowkham ArSRLM and Block Administrations Hold Two-Day Aadhaar Update Drive for SHG Members in Alubari

NAMSAI: The Chowkham ArSRLM in collaboration with the block administrations conducted a two-day Aadhaar update drive, focusing on updating Aadhaar details for self-help group (SHGs) members of Alubari at the ADC office. The drive focused on updating the Aadhaar details for members of five SHGs in the Alubari main wood area. The updated Aadhaar information will be uploaded to the Lokos portal, allowing SHG details to appear on the NRLM portal and enabling the placement of proposals for the Revolving Fund.

This initiative aims to improve the Key Performance Indicator (KPI) related to the percentage of SHGs receiving the revolving fund, as part of the Sampoornata Abhiyan. The drive identified 45 SHG members who needed Aadhaar updates, and 28 were updated during the event. The remaining 17 members’ Aadhaar details will be updated next week.

