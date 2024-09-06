Assam: AAP Hails Cabinet Decision on Clause VI of Assam Accord

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Cabinet decision to implement the recommendations by the high-level committee regarding the Sixth Schedule of the Assam Accord, headed by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma, was welcomed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Assam.

The Cabinet meeting of the Government of Assam was held on Wednesday at Lakhimpur Convention Centre, where the Assam government decided to implement 57 of the 67 recommendations by the high-level committee.

However, the government has stated that out of the 67 recommendations mentioned in the report, 57 will be implemented, and the remaining 10 will be discussed with the central government. This was opposed by the party.

These recommendations will be applicable across the state except the Sixth Schedule areas and Barak Valley. In these regions, the recommendations will be implemented only after the concurrence of the authorities and the people in those regions. The Cabinet further decided to constitute a Group of Ministers, who will engage with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and other organizations to develop a clear roadmap and implementation framework. The recommendations will be implemented by April 15, 2025.

In this regard, the AAP, Assam, president Dr. Bhaben Choudhury said, “The government should implement all 67 recommendations of the Biplab Kumar Sharma Committee within the stipulated time frame. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statement that 57 recommendations will be implemented by the state government and the remaining 10 will be discussed with the central government has raised uncertainty about the constitutional safeguard of the indigenous people of Assam. From the statement, it is clear that there is no coordination between the state and central governments.”

Another leader of the party, Rajiv Saikia, said, “The recommendations of the Justice Sharma Committee report have not yet been made public. Despite demands from various organizations, the government has refrained from making the report public. I appeal to the state government to make the complete report of the Biplab Kumar Sharma Committee public.”

Also Read: Assam: Government Wants to Implement Clause VI of Assam Accord, Says Atul Bora (sentinelassam.com)