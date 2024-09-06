Assam: Government Wants to Implement Clause VI of Assam Accord, Says Atul Bora

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora said that the Assam government wants to implement clause VI of the Assam Accord in a holistic approach in consultation with the AASU (All Assam Students' Union) and other stakeholders with active support from the central government. Speaking to The Sentinel after the Cabinet decision on this clause of the Assam Accord, Atul Bora said, "The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formed the high-level on Clause VI of the Assam Accord under the chairmanship of Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma in 2019 during the last BJP-led government in the state. The committee heard all stakeholders and submitted its report with recommendations to the state government on February 25, 2020. The cabinet decision to implement the high-level committee's report will safeguard the interests of the indigenous people of Assam. It was possible due to the political will of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The cabinet decision is also a mark of respect to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation, their family members, injured and their family members during the Assam Agitation, the AASU, and those who want implementation of the Assam Accord."

Bora said that the cabinet approved 57 of the 67 recommendations of the high-level committee for their implementation. Some of the subjects fall under the jurisdiction of the central government, and the state government will take such recommendations with the central government.

Bora further said, "We have a sub-committee with three cabinet ministers and five representatives of the AASU on the implementation of Clause VI of the Assam Accord. The cabinet took a decision to form a GoM (group of ministers) to prepare the roadmap for the implementation of Clause VI of the Assam Accord in consultation with the AASU and other organizations."

The MHA formed the high-level committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord on July 15, 2019. Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma submitted the report on the then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on February 25, 2020, in the presence of several cabinet ministers, including the then Finance, Health, and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The high-level committee also had representations from the AASU, among others.

Also Read: Rajiv Gandhi is still relevant for Assam Accord: APCC President Bhupen Borah (sentinelassam.com)