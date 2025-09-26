Assam: AASSKU seeks appointment of 1,888 D.El.Ed-qualified teachers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Sanyogi Siksha Karmi Union (AASSKU) has urged the state government to appoint 1,888 D.El.Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education)-qualified contractual teachers to tutor positions under Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA).

On Thursday, SSA executive director Sanjoy Dutta had a discussion with the members of AASSKU at the office of Sarva Shiksha.

During the discussion, a memorandum has been submitted to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma through SSA mission director regarding the re-appointment of Sanyogi teachers as tutors.

In a memorandum, the union highlighted that these educators have successfully completed the D.El.Ed. course and rendered more than six years of service under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. It further reminded the government of its Vision Document, which had assured priority in employment for such teachers. The union appealed to the authorities to secure the future of these educators, describing their appointment as a “significant act of benevolence.”

