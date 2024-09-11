Assam: AASU Advises Sankor Jyoti Baruah to Quit from the Post of General Secretary

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) advised Sankor Jyoti Baruah to resign from the post of the General Secretary of AASU.

Informing the media, the chief advisor of AASU, Samujjal Bhattacharya, said, "For the past few days, the allegations against Sankor Jyoti Baruah have created a state of disorder among the general public. Regarding this, on Monday, AASU president Utpal Sarma, AASU general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah, and myself discussed that for the sake of the image of AASU and for its greater interest, Sankor Jyoi Baruah will quit his post of general secretary of AASU. We hope that he takes this step in a positive way, and very soon AASU will organize an executive meeting regarding this matter."

Recently, an FIR was lodged at the Bhangagarh Police Station against the general secretary of AASU, Sankor Jyoti Baruah, by a student of University Law College, Gauhati University. The student alleged that Baruah has cheated her and even assaulted and threatened to kill her. On Monday, Sankor Jyoti Baruah admitted to his past relationship with the student.

