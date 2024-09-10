Assam: AASU General Secretary Breaks Silence on Allegations, Admits Past Relationship

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah has admitted to his past relationship with a student of the University Law College since 2021. He, however, clarified that they had separated six months ago.

Baruah said, “I am mentally broken. My mother is also mentally distressed. I am worried about the health of my mother as well as the health condition of the girl involved here.” He thanked everyone who has supported him during this trying time.

Following the girl’s FIR on September 6, Baruah approached the court and submitted his statements based on her allegations. He was granted anticipatory bail on September 7.

In his statement, Baruah said, “Whatever the girl said is true. Several conflicts started to emerge in our relationship since the past year, and gradually these conflicts started to increase. For the last six months, I have distanced myself from this matter, but recent developments have caused great concern.”

He added, “I did not wish to make our breakup public, and whatever I have to say, I will say in court. The girl’s allegations have not been substantiated in court.” Baruah’s response comes after the girl filed an FIR against him, leading to widespread attention.

