Assam: AASU and Education Minister Address Key Student Issues in Productive Talks

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) held discussions with Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on several issues concerning students, with key decisions taken on free admission, recruitment of college teachers and examination attendance requirements.

The talks decided to continue the free admission facility for students with arrears, subject to 75 per cent classroom attendance and appearing in examinations. In special cases, college principals would be allowed to relax the attendance requirement to some extent.

AASU also demanded that students who had already paid 50 per cent of the fees for admission this year be refunded the amount. The government assured the students' body that the matter would be reconsidered.

The recruitment process to fill vacant teaching posts in colleges would begin from this month. As the Recruitment Board had not yet been constituted, the government would follow the existing recruitment system this time.

AASU also demanded the introduction of modern and vocational courses in colleges and universities and the opening of new departments with government support. The government assured that it would conduct a detailed study and take a positive decision on the matter.

The talks further decided to relax the mandatory 75 per cent classroom attendance requirement for students affected by floods in Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo for appearing in the ongoing semester examinations. College principals would take the necessary decisions in such cases.

Also Read: Swastikam distributes study materials to 1,280 flood-affected students of Upper Assam