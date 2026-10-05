Swastikam distributes study materials to 1,280 flood-affected students of Upper Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Swastikam NGO distributed study materials to 1,280 students across several government schools in flood-affected areas of Upper Assam to support children whose education was disrupted by the Assam floods.

Swastikam founder-trustee Anamika Basumatary said the initiative was undertaken as part of the NGO’s Assam Flood Relief programme. An online and social media donation campaign was launched to mobilise support for affected children, receiving contributions from individuals, organisations and well-wishers from across the country and abroad.

Roaring Bodoland contributed more than 300 study kits for flood-affected students. Basumatary expressed gratitude to the organisation for supporting the educational relief initiative.

She said former students of Notre Dame Academy, Munger and Jamalpur, also made a substantial financial contribution, helping the NGO reach more students and provide essential educational materials. Basumatary also thanked BKWAC Executive Member Binod Basumatary and UBPO president Manuranjan Basumatary for joining the distribution drive. She expressed appreciation to Ritesh Kumar and Shravan Kumar Sinha, who travelled from Bihar to participate in the relief and educational support initiative.

The initiative was aimed at ensuring continuity of education for children affected by the floods. While flood-affected families face challenges related to food, shelter and livelihoods, the educational needs of children can often be overlooked. The distribution of study materials sought to provide immediate support and encourage students to resume their studies with confidence.

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