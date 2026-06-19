Assam: AASU announces Rs 50,000 each for candidates clearing UPSC prelims

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU), under its 'Pratyasha' project, has announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each for candidates from Assam who have qualified in the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims).

AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukan said that 25 candidates from Assam who have cleared this year's UPSC Prelims examination will receive the assistance to help them prepare for the Main examination and Viva Voce.

Candidates seeking the financial support can apply through the AASU website, www.aasu.org.in. The application process opened at 12 noon on June 18, 2026, and will remain open until midnight on June 24, 2026.

The student body stated that if the number of applicants exceeds 25, the beneficiaries will be selected based on their family's economic condition and level of need.

According to the AASU leaders, the initiative aims to encourage the emergence of capable administrative officers from Assam and create an environment that motivates more students from the state to appear for all-India competitive examinations.

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