Assam: AASU Announces Stir Seeking Justice for Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In honour of the 53rd birthday of Assam’s beloved soul artiste Zubeen Garg, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has announced a three-day programme across the state on November 16, 17, and 18. The series of events will culminate on November 18 with a human chain demonstration across Assam, calling for justice for the musician.

The announcement was made by the AASU’s president, Utpal Sarma, and general secretary, Samiran Phukon, who urged all district and regional units to ensure successful implementation of the programme with public participation.

The observance will begin on November 16 with a “Rong Tulikar Adin,” during which local artistes in every district will create paintings on the theme “Zubeen Garg: Chinta aru Srishti.” Students will also be invited to take part in the artistic celebration.

On November 17, marking the singer’s 53rd birthday, district student unions will plant 53 saplings each as a tribute to Garg’s legacy. The saplings will be distributed among regional student bodies to encourage environmental awareness.

The highlight of the programme will take place on November 18, when the Association will organize a “human chain” across district headquarters to demand justice for Zubeen Garg. The day will conclude with the lighting of earthen lamps as a tribute in the evening, during which district units will hold individual spiritual gatherings to honour the artiste’s enduring contribution to Assamese music and culture.

