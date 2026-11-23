STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) is set to kick-start the year-long celebration to mark 60 years of adoption of its constitution with a central representative convention in the city on Monday.

The event is scheduled at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, Sarusajai here, where thousands of the student body's representatives from various districts of Assam are expected to participate.

Dibrugarh University vice-chancellor Dr Jiten Hazarika and Nagaon University vice-chancellor Dr Hitesh Deka have been invited to the programme as guests. A special logo for year-long use to mark the diamond jubilee of the adoption of the AASU constitution too will be unveiled at the convention.

In a joint statement, AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon recalled that the student body's constitution was adopted at the Tezpur session on August 8, 1967.

They said though the year-long diamond jubilee celebration of the epoch-making event was originally planned from August 8 this year, this had to be postponed due to the devastating floods in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts. They said the convention will pledge to make the student body more powerful in the days to come.