Assam: AASU demands Rs 1,000 crore flood package from central government

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has appealed to the central government to come forward with a Rs 1,000 crore package to rid the people of Assam of the untold sufferings they have been undergoing during the current wave of floods.

Taking stock of the flood situation in the state, AASU general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah said, “Almost all districts in the state have been reeling under floods. The state government is not doing enough to give succour to the flood-affected people of the state. The relief and rescue operations have yet to pick up pace. Many places have no relief camps. The government is also not doing enough to supply food and medicines to the affected people. Fodder for livestock is also lacking. This has led the affected people to reel under floods.”

Baruah said, “We want the state government to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing, besides the supply of adequate food, fodder, and medicines.” A team of the AASU led by its general secretary, Sankor Jyoti Baruah, and leaders of the Sadou Dibrugarh Zila Chatra inspected the flood situation and the relief camps.

Also Read: Assam: Ageing embankments and erosion aggravate the flood problem (sentinelassam.com)