Assam: AASU digitises 3,065 pages of rare manuscripts at Madhupur Satra

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU), in collaboration with the Nanda Talukdar Foundation and the Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Educational Trust, has completed the digitisation of rare manuscripts and Sanchipat preserved at Sri Sri Madhupur Satra in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, under its 'Digitising Assam' project. A total of 3,065 pages from 44 manuscripts and Sanchipat documents, written on the bark of the Sanchi tree, have been digitally preserved. The documents are now available on the Assam Archive digital platform at www.assamarchive.org.

On July 8, an AASU team visited Madhupur Satra and discussed scientific preservation methods with Deka Xatradhikar Madhavdev Mahanta. AASU expressed gratitude to Mahanta and the Xatra Management Committee for their cooperation.

The union said the initiative would help preserve Assam's historical heritage and familiarise younger generations with their roots.

Meanwhile, the delegates handed over the original manuscripts to the Xatradhikar of Madhupur Satra after the digitisation.

AASU also expressed satisfaction over reports that the government was taking steps to release Rs 35 crore for the development of Madhupur Satra. It urged the government to release the remaining amount from the Rs 50-crore allocation announced in last year's Assam Budget to ensure the timely completion of development works.

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