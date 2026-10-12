Assam: AASU holds candlelight processions demanding justice for Himashree Boro

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) organised candlelight processions across district headquarters in Assam on Sunday, demanding justice for Himashree Boro and calling for the protection of women's dignity and safety.

In Guwahati, the All Kamrup (Metro) District Students' Union organised a candlelight procession at Shahid Bhawan in Uzan Bazar today, as part of the statewide programme.

The processions highlighted the need to ensure women's security and uphold their dignity. Appealing for public support, the student body invoked the pain of mothers and sisters and stressed the importance of collective responsibility towards women's safety.

"Tears of mothers drench the earth, screams of sisters tear the sky. The pride of the nation will turn to dust, if we do not take a pledge for women's safety," the appeal stated.

Also Read: APMC Calls for Justice and Accountability in Himashree Boro Tragedy