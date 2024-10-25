Assam: AASU protests ‘shutdown’ of revenue circles in state

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The Assam Revenue Department has decided to close down 36 revenue circle offices across the state. The move, aimed at streamlining administrative services, will involve relocating staff from the affected offices to other revenue circles within the same district. However, many locals fear that the closures will severely disrupt access to essential revenue-related services, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Similarly, the state government shuts down the revenue circle office of Chhaygaon. The Chhaygaon Anchalik Students and Union staged a massive protest on Thursday and threatened that the state government not to close the Revenue Circle Office under any circumstances. It may be stated here that the protesters demanded the cancellation of the closure order issued by the revenue department.

