Assam: Thirty-six circle offices facing closure in state

One LAC-one revenue circle concept

GUWAHATI: The one Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC)-one Revenue Circle Office policy that the state government has planned may lead to the closure of 36 existing revenue circle offices in the state. The state government, in principle, has decided to close these 36 revenue circle offices and sent the list to all district commissioners for their views. The number of revenue circles in the three sixth scheduled districts will remain unchanged.

According to a letter of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the 36 revenue circles to be closed are Sarupeta in the Bajali district; Baghbar and Sarthebari in the Barpeta district; Dangtal and Manikpur in the Bongaigaon district; Helem in the Biswanath district; Sapekhaiti in the Charaideo district; Pathorughat and Pub-Mangaldai in the Darrang district; Gogamukh in the Dhemaji district; Agomoni and Chapor in the Dhubri district; Dibrugarh West in the Dibrugarh district; Rongjuli in the Goalpara district; Khumtai in the Golaghat district; Algapur and Lala in the Hailakandi district; Jorhat West in the Jorhat district; Chandrapur in the Kamrup (M) district; North Guwahati, Kayan, Chhaygaon, Nagarbera, and Chamaria in the Kamrup district; Badarpur in the Karimganj district; Kadam and Subansiri in the Lakhimpur district; Uttar Majuli in the Majuli district; Mikirbheta and Bhuragaon in the Morigaon district; Paschim Nalbari, Ghagrapar, Barbhag, and Banekuchi in the Nalbari district; Amguri in the Sivasagar district; and South Salmara in the South Salmara and Mankachar district.

The letter from the department to the district commissioners said, “Proposal for reorganisation of the existing revenue circles, excluding those in Sixth Schedule Areas, into 105 numbers of revenue circles to make these coterminous with the legislative constituencies of Assam. The Assam Cabinet has directed that proposal shall be sent to district commissioners for discussion with the MLAs, guardian ministers, and others for examination of the present circle offices for the submission of proposals to this department with comments for submission of a revised proposal by this department to the Assam Cabinet within two months.”

The department has requested the DCs to submit their proposals within 15 days.

Talking to The Sentinel, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan said, “Mission Basundhara 3.0 is currently underway in the state. Till January 2025, no circle office will face closure. The government is contemplating following the one LAC, one revenue circle policy. However, LACs with large areas and populations may have two revenue circles after special consideration. The Cabinet will take the final decision on this issue later.”

