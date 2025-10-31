Assam: AAU scientists develop infant food from Grand Naine bananas

GUWAHATI: A team of scientists from the Department of Food and Nutrition, College of Community Science, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), developed a nutrient-rich complementary food formulation from Grand Naine bananas, one of Assam’s most widely cultivated fruit crops.

Led by Dr. Mamoni Das and Dr. Manisha Choudhury, the research was published in the Royal Society of Chemistry’s journal Sustainable Food Technology. The study demonstrated that green Grand Naine banana flour could be transformed into a low-cost, energy-dense food for infants while reducing post-harvest losses faced by banana farmers.

The formulation contained 15% protein, an energy value of 401 kcal, and 47.9% antioxidant capacity, showing strong potential as a functional complementary food. The innovation aimed to promote child nutrition, reduce food waste, and support rural livelihoods in line with global sustainability goals, stated a press release.

