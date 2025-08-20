Assam Govt Orders Equipment Checks, SOP After Infant’s Death at GMCH

Guwahati: Concerned over the tragic death of an infant at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), allegedly due to staff negligence, the Assam government has ordered a state-wide inspection of critical medical equipment and initiated the preparation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for stricter monitoring in hospitals.

According to official sources, the management of all medical colleges has been directed to immediately check the functionality of equipment in ICUs and other critical care units. “If any defect is found, the equipment must be replaced without delay,” a senior official said.

The Director of Medical Education has been asked to consult experts and finalize an SOP within seven days. The protocol will outline step-by-step checklists for sterilization, equipment monitoring, and clinical practices. Heads of departments in each hospital will be held accountable for ensuring adherence.

Officials further stated that medical staff are being sensitized to achieve a “zero error rate” and prevent lapses due to human oversight.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to fast-track the digitization of the hospital management system to improve transparency, accountability, and patient safety.

In addition, the JICA-funded Assam Healthcare System Strengthening Project will be rolled out in seven medical colleges in its initial phase. Procurement work is already in the final stages, and implementation is expected to begin within a month or two. The project is targeted for completion within six months, sources added.