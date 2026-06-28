Assam: Abdul Khaleque appointed advisor to APCC Media Department

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has appointed Abdul Khaleque as the Advisor to the APCC Media Department with immediate effect.

According to an office note issued by the APCC, the appointment has been made on the direction of APCC President Gaurav Gogoi.

The order further states that Abdul Khaleque, in consultation with the Chairman of the APCC Media Department, will report directly to APCC President Gaurav Gogoi on matters relating to the media department.

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