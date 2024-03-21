Congress MP Abdul Khaleque meets Mallikarjun Kharge, withdraws his resignation

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Congress MP Abdul Khaleque met AICC (All India Congress Committee) president Mallikarjun Kharge and withdrew his resignation today. Khaleque had tendered his resignation from the INC on March 15.

In his letter to Kharge, Khaleque said, “I wish to state that I had tendered my resignation on March 15, 2024, due to non-adressal of my grievances/issues by the PCC president and AICC in-charge of the state. But I am glad that the central leadership of the party reached out to me, because of which I could have a fruitful discussion with Shri K.C. Venugopal, the AICC’s general secretary, organization, and later I had the blessings of our CPP chairperson, Sonia Gandhi.

“As a sitting Lok Sabha MP and two-time MLA, I understand the situation in the country. It is the duty and responsibility of every democratic and progressive person to strengthen the democratic process. Strengthening the Congress is the need of the hour; hence, I withdrew my resignation and wish to work under you and Rahul Gandhi’s able leadership.”

