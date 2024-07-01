Assam: ABVP demands punishment in Gauhati University marksheet scam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Several incidents of marksheet forgery have surfaced at Guwahati University, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the institution's examination and administrative systems. The scandal has highlighted the vulnerability of the university's processes and sparked widespread outrage.

For students, a degree is the culmination of years of dedication and hard work. However, the recent exposure of mark sheets being fabricated in exchange for money undermines the very foundation of the education system. The ability to alter academic records for financial gain devalues genuine academic achievements and compromises the university's reputation.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has been vocal in demanding that the university sever ties with the controversial company, IUMS, responsible for handling crucial tasks like examinations. Despite repeated appeals, in 2023, top university officials, including the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Secretary of Classes, Academic Secretary, and Controller of Examinations, have provided no clear information about IUMS. They have only confirmed that the company has been expelled from the university's operations. The student council has strongly condemned the lack of transparency and accountability in this matter.

It has been revealed that IUMS was receiving a staggering Rs. 13 crore annually from the university, a sum deemed excessively high given the company's performance. The student council has called for a thorough investigation by the Assam government into the financial transactions between the university and IUMS. The arrest of one employee in connection with the scam indicates the potential involvement of higher authorities, making a high-level probe essential to uncovering the full extent of the corruption and holding all responsible parties accountable.

Additionally, the student council has urged the Assam government to address the long-standing issues of marksheet tampering and the overdue appointment of university librarians, a position vacant for 20 years. The council has also highlighted irregularities in the university's Research Eligibility Test (RAT) and postgraduate entrance examinations, calling for the state government to oversee these exams to prevent further malpractices.

As the investigation unfolds, the academic community and the public await decisive action to restore the integrity of Guwahati University and ensure that such breaches of trust do not recur.

Also read: Assam: 9 People Arrested in Marksheet Scam at Gauhati University (sentinelassam.com)