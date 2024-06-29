Assam: 9 People Arrested in Marksheet Scam at Gauhati University

GUWAHATI: In a surprising turn of events, the Barpeta Road police have arrested nine people involved in a large-scale marksheet scam at Guwahati University. It was discovered that marks were illegally increased on student marksheets in exchange for money.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke about the matter in Barpeta on Thursday, emphasizing its seriousness.

He confirmed that the Assam Police and the CID are working together on the investigation, which has already resulted in the arrest of eight suspects.