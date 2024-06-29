Assam: 9 People Arrested in Marksheet Scam at Gauhati University

GUWAHATI: In a surprising turn of events, the Barpeta Road police have arrested nine people involved in a large-scale marksheet scam at Guwahati University. It was discovered that marks were illegally increased on student marksheets in exchange for money.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke about the matter in Barpeta on Thursday, emphasizing its seriousness.
He confirmed that the Assam Police and the CID are working together on the investigation, which has already resulted in the arrest of eight suspects.
The scam was uncovered when officials at Ganeshlal Choudhury College (GLC College) in Barpeta Road noticed irregularities in the marks of Azizul Haque, a sixth-year undergraduate student.
They quickly filed a case at the Barpeta Road police station. However, the initial investigation by the district police was insufficient, leading to Haque's release from custody.
Local media informed the Chief Minister about the poor handling of the investigation. As a result, Dr. Sarma ordered a thorough investigation, which revealed the involvement of several university and college staff members in the scam.
Those arrested include Krishnan Krishnamurthy from Samastipur, Bihar, who was working at Gauhati University, and Shivtosh Mahto, a junior computer assistant at Dhubri Law College. The arrests were made during coordinated raids by the Barpeta and Dhubri police.
The nine accused individuals are Azizul Haque, Krishnan Krishnamurthy from Samastipur, Bihar (a staff member at Gauhati University), Ismail Hussain from Kalgachia, Alamgir Khan from Amguri, Kalgachia, Moinul Haque from Bordanga, Kalgachia, Hamez Uddin from Nagaon, Aminul Islam (a librarian at Langla College), Shivtosh Mahto (a junior computer assistant at Dhubri Law College), and Abul Bacher from Langla Kalgachia.
A case has been filed against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and additional arrests are expected. Police have refrained from making statements to the media while the investigation is ongoing.
This scandal has sparked significant concerns regarding academic honesty and the integrity of the examination process at Gauhati University.
ALSO WATCH: