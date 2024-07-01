Assam: Accident kills one at new Airport Road near Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Goutam Das, 52, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital following a fatal accident. The incident occurred on New Airport Road, where Goutam Das was struck by a motorcycle. Das hails from the Mirzapur area in Garal.

According to police sources, the impact of the collision left Das severely injured. Despite medical efforts, he could not be saved and passed away in the hospital. Goutam Das leaves behind his wife and 18-month-old twins.

