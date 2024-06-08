Assam: Student Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Accident on NH-37 in Demow

DEMOW: A road accident took place in Demow Maskara at NH-37 Road on Friday where a student was seriously injured. According to sources, after the dismissal bell of the school Rahul Chaura (6), a student of a school in Madhupur was going to cross the NH-37 Road and then a car came and hit the student. He was seriously injured. After the accident, the car fled from the place. The locals took the injured student named Rahul Chaura to Demow Model Hospital and after providing primary treatment, Rahul Chaura was referred to Dibrugarh for better treatment informed a health official in Demow Model Hospital.

Also Read: Assam: Man kills wife; buried body found after 13 days in Chirang district

Also Watch: