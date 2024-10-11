Assam: Accomplice of scamster arrested in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Crime Branch arrested Zakir Hussain, an accomplice of the fake work order scam by Ashim Das and his gang, on Wednesday from Pragati Nagar in the Sathgaon area.

Hussain was arrested for supplying materials to Ashim Das and his associates for creating fake work orders. Das and his associates were arrested earlier.

Earlier, the crime branch arrested fraudsters including Ashim Das for cheating multiple businessmen from outside Assam by issuing fake work orders in the names of various Development Councils, including the Deori Development Council, Adivasi Development Councils, and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, etc.

According to sources, a man named Lalith Parekh filed an FIR (case number 182/2024) against Ashim Das and Birinchi Borkotoky, a retired officer of the Directorate of Small Savings, at the Dispur Police Station, alleging that they defrauded a Bengaluru-based company, Manpho Exports, by creating a fraudulent work order for supplying GR items to the Assam Disaster Management Authority, resulting in a loss of approximately Rs. 3.77 crore.

