Assam: Fraudster arrested for duping women with job offers in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur police have apprehended a fraudster, identified as Dhanmani Das, for allegedly duping several young women on the pretext of offering jobs. According to a police source, Das, who previously worked as a Grade IV employee in the health department, was suspended in 2022 for taking bribes.

Das allegedly contacted women through text messages, promising them employment opportunities, but with ill intentions. After gaining their trust, he lured them to a hotel, where he allegedly indulged in immoral activities. The police have launched an investigation to unearth further linkages and are working to uncover the full extent of Das’ deceitful activities.

