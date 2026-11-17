STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam College Teachers' Association (ACTA) has rescheduled its statewide non-cooperation agitation from November 18 to November 23, 2026, as a mark of respect for singer Zubeen Garg, whose birthday falls on November 18. The association said it had deferred the programme in consideration of public sentiment and the teaching fraternity's respect for the late singer. Alongside the statewide agitation on November 23, ACTA will organise a protest dharna at Chachal in Guwahati to press the authorities and the Assam Government to address its demands. ACTA leaders have appealed to students, student organisations, guardians, well-wishers and members of the public to support the movement. They said the agitation concerned not only the interests of serving college employees but also the future of Assam's higher education sector.