Assam college teachers to launch series of agitation from November 18

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam College Teachers' Association (ACTA), the apex body representing college teachers across the state, has announced a series of statewide agitational programs beginning November 18.

The decision comes in response to the Government of Assam's prolonged silence and apparent indifference toward the association's charter of 13-point demands. In a joint statement ACTA president Dr. Bipul Chakrabarty and general secretary Dr. Parag Jyoti Mahanta-expressed deep regret over the government's inaction.

The leadership highlighted that these long-pending demands have been formally communicated to the Honourable Chief Minister and the Honourable Education Minister of Assam multiple times since October 7, 2024.The ACTA leadership emphasized that, with the sole exception of the request for mutual transfers on humanitarian grounds, all other demands are strictly aligned with University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and guidelines.

They noted that these standard guidelines have already been implemented and followed by almost every other state across India, leaving Assam's educators uniquely disadvantaged.

The President and General Secretary recalled a prior meeting where the Chief Minister explicitly acknowledged that the principal issues raised by ACTA were genuine. At that time, the Chief Minister had assured the delegation that the government would take fruitful initiatives to resolve the matters swiftly, politely requesting the association to grant the administration some time.

"More than a year and a half has passed since that assurance, yet no concrete steps have been taken," stated Dr. Chakrabarty and Dr. Mahanta. "The time has come for the government to come forward, initiate a formal dialogue, and permanently resolve these issues.

The college teachers of Assam, who serve the state's provincialized colleges with utmost dedication and responsibility, must not be left feeling deprived of their legitimate dues and basic justice."

ACTA earnestly appeals to the Chief Minister to intervene immediately to break the deadlock and prevent any disruption to the academic calendar.

The association maintains that while they remain open to peaceful dialogue, they are fully prepared to intensify their democratic protests until their long-neglected rights are secured.

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