Assam: ACTA to publish research-based book on Zubeen’s life and works

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) has announced a major initiative to publish a comprehensive research-based book on the life and achievements of Assam’s cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

In a statement issued from ACTA, president Dr. Jayanta Baruah and general secretary Parag Jyoti Mahanta stated that the decision was taken at the Central Executive Committee meeting of the Association held on Sunday. The research volume, which will cover both national and international perspectives, aims to highlight Zubeen’s immense contribution to Indian music and his unique place in cultural history.

The publication will include an objective study of Zubeen’s vast collection of songs, while also exploring the reasons behind his unparalleled popularity across communities, transcending barriers of caste, creed, and language. The book seeks to scientifically explain the phenomenon of his mass appeal and introduce his legacy to India and the world.

ACTA further informed that efforts are being made to release the research volume on Zubeen Garg’s death anniversary. In addition, the Association has resolved to celebrate his birthday on November 18 at every ACTA unit across the state.

The leaders also announced that in the upcoming annual session of ACTA, a special commemorative volume will be prepared by compiling the reflections and memories of Zubeen’s colleagues, family members, and fans. This book will serve as a heartfelt tribute for his admirers.

