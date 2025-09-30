Assam DGP urges Public Trust in SIT Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, Harmeet Singh on Monday asked the people to repose faith in him, the Assam Police and the state government, assuring that the SIT probe into Zubeen Garg's untimely death will reach its logical conclusion.

Talking to the media today, the DGP said, "I cannot reveal the findings of the SIT, as it will not be proper. Briefing will be done by CID. One thing is for sure: according to the wishes of the hon'ble CM and as per law, the probe will be a transparent and scientific one. One team is already in New Delhi; another will go to Singapore. We have the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, and MHA is working on the paperwork to facilitate investigation in Singapore, as there is a process when another country is involved. There is a request from my side. The patience and confidence placed by the people in us should continue, and we will ensure the probe reaches its final conclusion. The people and media should allow us to follow legal process, as the case becomes weak if legal process is not followed.

Stating that rumours are doing the rounds on social and other media, DGP Singh warned against this, saying, "There's no use placing things on social media, as they get distorted. If anyone has any information, kindly share it with SIT. Notice has been served to the people in question, and they are bound to appear before the SIT. Otherwise we will take it to the next process of law, which will be much harsher. There have been many rumours. Believe in me, in the Assam Police and the government. This probe will reach its final conclusion. This is my promise as the chief of police."

Meanwhile, the Assam government has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, paving the way for Assam Police to conduct its own investigation in Singapore, where the cultural icon of the state, Zubeen Garg, met an untimely and questionable death. An SIT has been formed, and it has already started its probe.

In another development, the organiser of the Northeast India Festival in Singapore, Shyamkanu Mahanta, announced on social media that he is coming and that he has informed the police about it.

