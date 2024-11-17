Assam: AD Stock Broking Financial Services Private Limited has Kolkata Link

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: More information regarding AD Stock Broking Financial Services Private Limited keeps coming. This scam has its link to an advocate in Kolkata. Scamster Alpana Das learnt this trick while she was working at DB Stock Broking.

Investors from Delhi, Maharashtra, and Nepal also deposited money in AD Stock. Alpana Das fled Guwahati in July this year. She has switched off her mobile phone. Her companions also remain untraced.

The company had promised investors a lucrative 13% monthly interest. Reports suggest that investors received the promised interest for about two years, but since July this year, they have not received their money back. The operation allegedly followed a pattern similar to the previous DB Stock scam.

Also Read: Assam: CBI Intensifies Probe Into Online Trading Scams; Raids 92 Locations, Arrests Prime Accused