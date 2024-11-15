Assam: CBI Intensifies Probe Into Online Trading Scams; Raids 92 Locations, Arrests Prime Accused

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into 41 cases pertaining to unregulated deposit schemes in Assam.

The CBI arrested Gopal Paul from a hideout in Siliguri in connection with the AJRS Marketing case, one of 41 cases related to scam being investigated by the central agency.

According to a spokesperson, the CBI has taken over the investigation of 41 cases in Assam concerning various unregulated deposit schemes, following a recommendation by the Assam Government.

Searches have been conducted across 92 locations in five states, including Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha.