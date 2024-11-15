Assam: CBI Intensifies Probe Into Online Trading Scams; Raids 92 Locations, Arrests Prime Accused

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into 41 cases pertaining to unregulated deposit schemes in Assam.
The CBI arrested Gopal Paul from a hideout in Siliguri in connection with the AJRS Marketing case, one of 41 cases related to scam being investigated by the central agency.
According to a spokesperson, the CBI has taken over the investigation of 41 cases in Assam concerning various unregulated deposit schemes, following a recommendation by the Assam Government.
Searches have been conducted across 92 locations in five states, including Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha.
The raids have led to the seizure of a range of digital evidence, including 24 mobile phones, 18 desktops, 7 hard drives, and 11 laptops.
The agency has successfully located databases that contained information about depositors tricked into investing in unregulated deposit schemes.
This shows that the investigations have been stepped up significantly since the CBI took over these cases.
In one such case related to the AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd, the CBI has apprehended the prime accused, who has been evading authorities since the registration of an FIR.
Online trading scams in the state came to the fore in the last week of August when investors, who had invested a large amount of money in the stock company of 29-year-old Deepankar Barman, alleged that he had not paid his due returns and his office had been closed since August 21.
Officials said that around 18 people have been arrested in the case so far amidst ongoing investigations to uncover the full extent of these fraudulent scams.
