Assam: Adarani drivers call off indefinite hunger strike

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Following an assurance from the administration that it will ensure a meeting of the All Assam Adarani Drivers' Association (AAADA) with the minister concerned, the association has withdrawn its indefinite hunger strike today.

The AAADA resorted to an indefinite hunger strike at Chachal on January 31, 2024, in support of their demand for the restoration of their jobs under the Adarani Scheme.

The state government closed the ambulance service under the Adarani Scheme on December 31, 2022, much to the decry of the around 400 drivers associated with the scheme. A fleet of 350 ambulances with 400 drivers associated with the scheme did provide ambulance services to pregnant women before and after their institutional delivery.

Speaking to The Sentinel, AAADA general secretary Nurul Amin said, "We have been working under this scheme as drivers since 2012. As many as 350 ambulances were running this scheme. Rendering emergency services to pregnant women was our duty. However, the state government closed the ambulance service under the scheme on December 31, 2022. The government provides each of the beneficiaries with Rs. 700. The closure of the ambulance service has rendered us jobless. The state government purchased over 600 ambulances, and we want the government to re-employ us in these new ambulances, as the minister concerned assured us. We also demand the government clear our dues. We will resort to vigorous agitations if the government does keep its assurance."

