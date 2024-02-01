Indefinite hunger strike by Adarani drivers in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Adarani Drivers' Association (AAADA) resorted to an indefinite hunger strike at Chachal today in support of their demand for the restoration of their jobs under the Adarani Scheme.

The State Government closed the ambulance service under the Adarani Scheme on December 31, 2022, much to the decry of the around 400 drivers associated with the scheme. A fleet of 350 ambulances with 400 drivers associated with the scheme did provide ambulance services to pregnant women before and after their institutional delivery.

Speaking to The Sentinel, AAADA general secretary Nurul Amin said, "We have been working under this scheme as drivers since 2012. As many as 350 ambulances were running this scheme. Rendering emergency services to pregnant women was our duty. We continued this service even during the outbreak of COVID-19. However, the State Government closed the ambulance service under the scheme on December 31, 2022. The government provides each of the beneficiaries with Rs. 700. The closure of the ambulance service has rendered us jobless. The State Government purchased over 600 ambulances, and we want the government to re-employ us in these new ambulances. We also demand the government clear our dues."