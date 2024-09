Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Secretary of the Department of School Education, Assam, Naranarayan Nath, was given the additional charge of secretary of division II of the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) today. Earlier, he was given the additional charge of the secretary of division I of the board.

Also Read: Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Becomes Operational with Focus on Vocational Education and Holistic Student Development (sentinelassam.com)