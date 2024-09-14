Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Becomes Operational with Focus on Vocational Education and Holistic Student Development

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) became operational today when the oath-taking ceremony was held in the presence of Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu.

Chairman of the board, RC Jain, Vice Chairman Rukma Gohain Baruah, and other members of the board took oaths.

Speaking to the media after the oath-taking ceremony, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the new school board became operational today. He said that this board will be totally accountable to secondary education in the state. “Apart from academic activities, this board will hold examinations, issue certificates, prepare curriculum, etc. This board has been constituted in sync with NEP-2020. Now on, schools will impart vocational education, besides honing the skills of the students. We appeal to the new board to blend the current mode of education with technical education by preparing an outline for that. The objective is to make students self-reliant, besides educating them. We will revitalise the existing higher secondary schools and the multi-purpose schools of the state. The state has 4,300 higher secondary schools. Keeping in mind the enrolment of students in sync with NEP-2020, we’re going to raise the number of higher secondary schools to 6,000,” Pegu said.

The minister further said that there would not be any merit list in HSLC and HS final examinations. “Our thrust is not on the merit list, nor on the number of students getting first division. We’re going to be accountable to ensure all-round development of every student to make him or her employable,” he said.

School board chairman Jain said, “This board will lay more emphasis on qualitative education than on quantitative education. The examination pattern will change as the SEBA has been doing for the past three years, keeping in mind to make students successful in recruitment and all-India level examinations.”

The board held its first meeting today.

