Assam: Additional District & Sessions Judge Ranju Medhi Suspended in Sonitpur

Guwahati: Ranju Medhi, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Sonitpur, Tezpur (now working as Special Judge POCSO, Sonitpur, Tezpur) is placed under suspension with immediate effect. Upon suspension, Headquarter of Medhi shall be at Tezpur, Sonitpur. He shall not leave the station without prior permission of the Gauhati High Court. During the period of suspension, the District & Sessions Judge, Sonitpur at Tezpur will be in-charge of the court and office of the Additional District & Sessions Judge, Sonitpur, Tezpur.

