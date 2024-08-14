DEEO Employee Suspended for Allegedly Accepting Bribes and Illegal Appointments in Morigaon District

Morigaon: The Director of Elementary Education Office, Assam on Tuesday suspended an employee of the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) named Deepak Bordoloi. The accused was a senior assistant in the Morigaon District Elementary Education Office who was accused of eating 13 ducks in the name of giving jobs to 29 teachers. He is also accused of giving his wife a job illegally. He also violated government rules in regularizing the jobs of some teachers. The employee was suspended by the Director of Elementary Education Office, Assam after the department issued a showcause notice to Deepak Bordoloi in which he did not provide a satisfactory reply to the notice.

The 29 higher primary teachers in Morigaon district have been illegally recruited. The teachers were allegedly and illegally appointed between 1996 and 2000 due to money and power. One of these teachers was found to have fake qualification certificates and the then District Elementary Education Officer of Morigaon and later Deputy Director of Elementary Education office Abdur Rezek filed a case under No. 321/17 against the illegally appointed teachers at Dispur Police Station. The case was transferred to Morigaon police station as the incident took place in Morigaon district. The case was registered at Morigaon police station under number 467/1. The investigating officer of Morigaon police station submitted the final investigation report to Morigaon court.

