Assam: Additional teachers urge state government to regularize their posts

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Secondary Additional Teachers Association (AASATA) demanded of the government to regularize their posts as the Assam Cabinet took the decision to regularize the additional teacher posts. AASATA president Mahidhar Kalita said, “The additional teachers were appointed on 2010 in high school completely on merit basis. Though the teachers are taking regular classes and performing their duties, still from the last 14 years they are deprived of any government facilities. Till now, more than 100 teachers lost their lives performing their duties, but their family members did not receive any kind of financial assistance from the education department or government.”

Kalita further said, “The High Court also ordered the department to regularize the additional teacher posts. In 2016, the Assam Cabinet also decided to regularize these posts. In 2020, the Cabinet again took a decision to almost regularize these posts. But these Cabinet decisions were not executed fully. In September 13, the Assam Cabinet again took a decision, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while briefing the media, said that all the posts of the additional teachers will get regularized within 10 days. Over a month has gone by, and the pledge to regularize the positions of more instructors has once more not been fulfilled. This shows that there is a coordination gap between the Education Department and the Directorate. The education department has harassed the teachers in the name of data collection.”

“We believe that the Education Department will slow down the process of regularization of our jobs on the pretext of the forthcoming bye-poll and panchayat election in the state,” stated Kalita.

AASATA secretary, Bipul Dutta, said, “If the government does not complete the regularization process within the first week of November, the education department and the government will have to face vehement protest.” There are 4600 additional teachers working in high school.

