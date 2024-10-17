Assam: Teachers to desert all teacher-official WhatsApp groups

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Sanmilito Shikshak Mancha (SASSM) has decided to desert all WhatsApp groups where the teachers are with education officers on October 18, 2024, in protest against the government giving them extra work that is not in their academic calendar.

The SASSM, an umbrella body of all teachers' organizations, took this decision at its meeting held on October 15, 2024. The meeting decided that the teachers would go out of all teacher-education official and CRCCs (Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators) WhatsApp.

The meeting also decided not to obey orders imposing works that are not in the academic calendar from November 1. The meeting decided that the government cannot make teachers accountable for not obeying such orders that are beyond their academic calendar. In the event of harassment, the meeting decided that the teachers would resort to agitation.

According to the Mancha, the teachers had to attend duties like FLN training, amrit briksha, vidyanjali utsav, education week, essay-slogan competition, teaching-learning aid day, ECCE training, mass feast, har ghar tiranga, space day, Swachchsata Fortnight programmes, three-day training of school management committees, programme on veer gatha, UDISE, art festival, khel moharan, nijut moina, etc., since August this year. The Mancha rues the fact that the teachers have to keep the higher-up officials updated on such duties that are not in their academic calendars.

The Mancha said that the department asked the schools to hold the periodic assignment tests (PAT) from October 14 and update the results in the SARAL App. However, the department has not yet opened the app.

