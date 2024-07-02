Assam: Admission for 1,74,011 students completed on Samarth Portal

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Admissions for the 4-year graduation courses for hundreds of colleges across the state are underway through the Samarth Portal. A total of 51,951 spot admissions were completed successfully, taking the total number of successful admissions to 1,74,011 with an absorption rate of 78.3 till now.

A total of 1,96,508 applications were chosen for admission in various courses provided by several colleges. Out of these selected applications, 78,532 (45%) are boys and 95,475 (55%) are girls.

A total of 2,42,794 students successfully cleared the HS Final examination, and 2,12,462 applications were received through the portal. A total of 598 colleges, including government, provincial, and private institutions, had registered themselves under the Samarth portal.

Many complaints were also received regarding the functioning of the portal, and students expressed unhappiness regarding the merit lists published by the colleges. Meanwhile, the state education minister mentioned on social media, “The state government does not charge any fee from college students; instead, it offers a fee waiver scheme for BPL students. Previously, students with a parental annual income of up to Rs 2 lakh were eligible for free admission, but this year the limit has been raised to Rs 4 lakh, allowing ration cards as proof instead of income certificates. Admission fees are set by colleges and universities, with a state fee regulation committee determining the upper limit. This year, 118199 (71%) students out of 1,66,123 students have availed of free admission till yesterday evening.”

