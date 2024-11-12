Assam: AERC Plantation Programme Held in Guwahati City

Guwahati: A special plantation programme is organized on Monday at 11 a.m. in the permanent campus of the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission. The programme was held with the guidance of its chairperson, Kumar Sanjay Krishna, IAS (Retd). Apart from the chairperson, the two other members of the commission, Satyendra Nath Kalita and Alokeswar Bhattacharyya, also participated in the programme and planted saplings.

The basic aim of the programme is to preserve the environment and beautify the AERC campus. Other officers and staff of the Commission also took part in the programme. Secretary of the Commission Ashok Kumar Barman has taken active part in the successful completion of the programme and supervised the entire programme, stated a press release.

