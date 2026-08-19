Assam: AGP hails move to protect indigenous people’s land rights

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has welcomed the Assam Government’s decision to enact a strong law restricting the purchase and sale of land to indigenous people only in 40 designated revenue circles of the state.

The party said the existence, rights and dignity of Assam’s indigenous people were closely linked with every clause of the historic Assam Accord. It said the decision, aimed at protecting the land rights of indigenous people, would be an important milestone towards implementing Clause 6 of the Accord.

The AGP said the measure was based on the recommendations of the Justice Biplab Sharma-led high-level committee. It expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora, and Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta for the initiative.

The party said protecting Assam’s land, rights and dignity was the aspiration of every Assamese. It expressed hope that the NDA government would continue to stand with the people of Assam in protecting the constitutional, social and land rights of indigenous Assamese people.

The AGP said such positive and far-reaching measures would further strengthen the implementation of the commitments made under the Assam Accord.

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