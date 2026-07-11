Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) lauds the budget, says it will help place Assam among top 5 states

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an alliance partner in the state NDA government, has warmly welcomed the 2026-27 state budget, prepared with a forward-looking vision for the state. The AGP said the budget tabled today in the Assembly by Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah takes long-term measures for the state's overall development, reduction of civic problems, strengthening of interconnectivity, and improvements in health, education and social security.

AGP president and minister Atul Bora said the budget firmly covers every sector of development, including rural development, agriculture, industry, education, health, interconnectivity, youth empowerment, women's empowerment and social security. The party highlighted targets such as creating two lakh government jobs, plans to develop Guwahati airport into a more capable international aviation hub, and the continuation of public welfare schemes like Orunodoi and Nijut Moina as moves that will benefit people across all levels.

The budget raises the total proposed expenditure in the budget to Rs 2,85,084.45 crore. It also sets a target of keeping the fiscal deficit at about 3 per cent of the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which the AGP described as an indicator of a stronger economy.

On the budget tabled today, AGP president and minister Atul Bora said, "I thank both the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister for allocating the funds for the departments headed by me. I will try to utilise every penny of the funds in the best way possible. The primary goal of our government is to place Assam among the top five states of the country. I believe that the budget will take us toward this goal."

AGP working president and minister Keshab Mahanta called the full state budget tabled today a foundation of the NDA coalition government's efforts, under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's visionary and dynamic leadership, to make Assam one of the leading states in the country. Mahanta added that the budget gives special emphasis to boosting production, creating employment opportunities, and rapidly developing rural infrastructure to make Assam self reliant.

AGP believes the budget will accelerate the journey toward a self reliant, prosperous and developed Assam.

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