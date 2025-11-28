Assam: AGP leaders review progress of Swahid Smarak Khetra

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A delegation from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) visited the under-construction Swahid Smarak Khetra at West Boragaon on Thursday to assess the pace of work on the upcoming memorial complex. The project, spread across 116 bighas, is being developed by the Assam Government to commemorate the national martyrs of the Assam Agitation and safeguard their legacy.

The AGP leaders said the memorial would serve as a permanent tribute to those who laid down their lives to uphold the identity of the Assamese people. They noted that the site was envisioned not only as a symbol of sacrifice and resilience but also as a repository of the movement's history and a centre for future research.

The delegation conveyed its appreciation to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister for Implementation of the Assam Accord Atul Bora for their roles in taking the project forward. They remarked that the Swahid Smarak Khetra would reflect the pride of Assam and help visitors from across the country and abroad understand the struggle and sacrifice behind the state's identity movement.

