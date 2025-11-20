Assam CM reviews preparations for Swahid Smarak Khetra inauguration

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the Swahid Smarak Khetra at Boragaon to review the final preparations for its inauguration on December 10, observed as Swahid Divas.

The memorial, built on more than 98 bigha of land and initiated in 2019, was constructed in memory of the martyrs of the Assam Agitation and included facilities such as water bodies, an auditorium, a prayer hall, a cycle track and provisions for a sound-and-light show.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected various components of the project, reviewed the finishing work and issued instructions to ensure its timely completion. He also suggested measures to enhance the aesthetic and commemorative features of the structure, reaffirming the government’s commitment to preserving the legacy of the martyrs.

Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary B. Kalyan Chakravarthy and Principal Secretary G.D. Tripathi, accompanied him during the inspection.

