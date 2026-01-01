Assam: AGP looks to 2026 with confidence, vows push for stronger regional politics

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The AGP asserted that 2026 would be a decisive and forward-moving year for the regional party, expressing strong confidence ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Interacting with the media here on Wednesday, AGP president Atul Bora said the party had already begun preparations in anticipation of the Assembly polls, which are likely to be announced early next year. He stated that AGP workers had been instructed to intensify grassroots activities in constituencies where the party enjoys a traditional base, and claimed that cadres had responded with commitment and dedication. According to him, the party’s primary objective is to further consolidate regional political strength at Dispur and improve its electoral performance.

Referring to the current BJP-led state government, Bora said there had been notable progress in the implementation of the Assam Accord and other developmental initiatives. He expressed hope that these efforts would translate into positive outcomes for the state by 2026. He also said the AGP was working on organizational plans aimed at reaching households directly and promoting livelihood opportunities at the grassroots level in the coming year.

Extending New Year greetings, Bora said the party was entering 2026 with renewed resolve and aspirations. He added that the AGP remained committed to public service and collective efforts to build a prosperous and self-reliant Assam, while strengthening the organization with fresh responsibilities and determination. He appealed to the people of the state for cooperation, goodwill and blessings in what he described as the party’s continued journey towards public welfare.

