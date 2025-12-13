Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) kicks off 2026 Assembly poll campaign in Chabua

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an NDA ally, showcased a powerful display of public support on Friday by organizing a large Sankalp Sabha at the Dinhjay tea estate playground in Chabua, officially launching its campaign for the 2026 Assam Assembly election.

AGP President Atul Bora, Working President and Minister Keshab Mahanta, Vice-President Apurba Bhattacharyya, MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, MLAs Ponakan Baruah and Bhabendra Nath Bharali, along with senior leaders and thousands of supporters, took part in the event.

Addressing the gathering, Bora reaffirmed the party’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of all communities in Assam. He urged workers to prepare for the upcoming election and said that AGP would seek more seats during seat-sharing talks with the BJP, noting the party had won nine seats in the previous polls. Minister Keshab Mahanta announced that land pattas for tea tribe workers would be issued soon, crediting Dinjoy tea estate owner Mrigendra Jalan for voluntarily handing over land for workers’ lines to the government, expediting the process. Senior leader Apurba Bhattacharyya called for strengthening the party at the grassroots, while leaders hinted that sitting MLA Ponakan Baruah may be renominated from the Lahowal–Chabua constituency.

