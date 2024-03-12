Assam: AGP mourns death of noted music director Nanda Banerjee

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Nanda Banerjee, a prominent music director, musician, songwriter, composer, former Vice-President of the Assam Gana Parishad and former President of the party’s Linguistic Minorities Council, passed away on Monday. His death was mourned by the AGP president and minister Atul Bora.

The minister remembered his contributions towards the musical sector of the state and called his death a major loss to the musical arena. Along with the president, several other members of the party also expressed grief at his demise.

