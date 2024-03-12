Asom Gana Parishad names Lok Sabha candidates for Barpeta and Dhubri

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The BJP's alliance partner, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), announced the names of its candidates for Barpeta and Dhubri for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the state.

For the Barpeta seat, the AGP announced the name of Phanibhusan Choudhury, the sitting MLA of Bongaigaon. Zabed Islam has been named the candidate for the Dhubri LS seat. BJP had set aside these two seats for its alliance partner.

Seven-time Bongaigaon MLA Choudhury was initially reluctant to contest from the Barpeta LS seat, but today he expressed his willingness to contest for the seat in the greater interest of the party. On the other hand, Zabed was earlier fielded by the AGP in the LS poll of 2019, but he lost to AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal. Zabed had earlier won the Mankachar Assembly seat as an independent candidate.

The Dhubri seat, if recollected in terms of elections, was won by Praja Socialist Party candidate in 1952, 1957 and 1967. The Congress had won the seat first in 1962 and then from 1971 to 2004. AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal had continuously occupying the seat in the last three elections of 2009, 2014 and 2019.

As for the Barpeta LS seat, it was held by the Congress serially from 1952 to 1980 and then from 1998 to 2009. In 1991, the CPM won the seat. In 2014, the AIUDF made its mark but the Congress snatched the seat back in 2019.

Also Read: Asom Gana Parishad remembered Nagen Sharma on his 24th death anniversary